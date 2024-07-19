Expo on building materials in Vijayawada on July 20, 21

The Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Indian Institute of Architects is organising a two-day exhibition on building materials titled “Apoorva”, along with a conference for architects to showcase innovative materials for construction and interiors, at SS Convention Hall, Labbipet, Vijayawada on July 20 and 21.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana will inaugurate the expo at 10 a.m. The Commissioner, Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), Katamaneni Bhaskar, the Director, School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, Ramesh Srikonda, the vice-president of The Indian Institute of Architects, Jitendra Mehta, the Director of Town and Country Planning, Vidyullatha, and the Jr. vice-president of The Indian Institute of Architects Tushar Sogani will attend the inaugural session.

