Explosion at pharma company: CPI(M) demands criminal action against management, ₹1 crore each to next of kin of deceased

Updated - August 22, 2024 07:24 am IST

Published - August 22, 2024 06:53 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A total of 38 workers died in pharma accidents in combined Visakhapatnam district since 2019, says Lokanadham

The Hindu Bureau

An ambulance coming out of the pharma company to shift the injured workers to a hospital at Achutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli on August 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The reactor blast in which at least 17 workers reportedly died and many others were injured in a pharma company at the Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli district on Wednesday once again brought into focus the safety of industrial workers, particularly those in the pharma companies.

A total of 38 workers had died in pharma accidents between January 2019 and June 2023 in the combined Visakhapatnam district alone. If the deaths in other industries were considered, the toll would be much higher.

CPI(M) Anakapalli District Committee secretary K. Lokanadham, who visited the site of the blast, expressed grief at the ghastly accident in which the severed body parts of the victims were scattered all over the place. He alleged that the managements of the pharma companies were playing with the lives of the workers by failing to adhere to the safety norms.

File picture of CPI(M) Anakapalli District Committee secretary K. Lokanadham | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

He alleged that despite a number of accidents taking place in the pharma industries, the officials of the Factories Department and AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) were not conducting regular inspections to ensure the implementation of safety parameters.

Mr. Lokanadham said the occurrence of three accidents in just one month after the District Collector had held a meeting with industrialists, indicated the attitude of the State government and pharma managements towards the safety of the lives of workers.

He alleged that the failure of the State government and the district administration to initiate prompt action on the industry managements, which were responsible for the frequent accidents.

The CPI(M) leader demanded payment of ₹1 crore to the next of kin of each deceased worker, and treatment of the injured workers. He also demanded a comprehensive probe into the accident and criminal action against the company management.

