Explore option of relocating hazardous industries in Vizag, CM tells officials

A day after the gas leak tragedy at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the A.P. Pollution Control Board (APPCB) officials to identify the hazardous industries that use poisonous gases in and around the Port City, particularly those located in the residential localities, and prepare a roadmap to ensure a safe and risk-free city.

At a review meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare an action plan to shift the hazardous industries that use poisonous gases away from human habitations. He also asked them to focus on the measures to be initiated to ensure that such incidents did not recur.

“Explore the possibility of shifting the chemicals / raw materials in the polymers factory to another place. Alternatively, examine the option of using them up completely,” he said.

Safety audit

“Ensure public safety. A comprehensive safety audit of all the industries should be taken up and standard operating procedure enforced,” he made it clear.

Asking the PCB officials to take a proactive role in preventing accidents, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Conduct a fair and transparent investigation into the accident and come up with a comprehensive report.”

He asked Special Chief Secretary (Environment and Forests) Neerabh Kumar Prasad and APPCB Secretary Vivek Yadav to be a part of the high-level inquiry team, and asked them not to hesitate to recommend the relocation of the industries from the residential areas if needed.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to immediately release the ex gratia announced to the victims.

‘Situation under control’

Meanwhile, officials said that the situation was brought under control. “Over 60% of the chemical has already been polymerised, and the remaining will be used up in 18-24 hours,” they added.

Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP D. Gautam Sawang, Visakhapatnam district Collector V. Vinaychand, and Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam, R.K. Meena were among others present at the meeting.