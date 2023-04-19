ADVERTISEMENT

Explore adventure tourism amid nature’s bounty at Kondaveedu Fort in Palnadu district

April 19, 2023 04:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - GUNTUR

The Forest Department has launched a one-night-one-day adventure tourism package comprising trekking, rock climbing, archery, rappelling, camping, team building activities and yoga among others

Sambasiva Rao M.

Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti during the trial run of the adventure tourism package at Kondaveedu Fort in Palnadu district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In an attempt to attract tourists to the Kondaveedu Fort, the Forest Department has launched a one-night-one- day adventure tourism package comprising trekking, rock climbing, archery, rappelling, camping, team building activities and yoga among others amid the bounty of the nature. 

“Arrangements have been made for exciting events and activities as a part of the adventure tourism package and a trial run has also been conducted under the supervision of Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti. The Forest Department has set up ten tents of four member capacity each and eight washrooms. A minimum of ten members would be ideal for conducting a tour,” Palnadu Divisional Forest Officer Ramachandra Rao N. told The Hindu.

Giving details about the available facilities, he said solar power units had been set up, apart from regular power connectivity. A ghat road has been laid in around 7.5 km, apart from a trekking route of more than 2 km, walking track of another 2 km and 800 steps for climbing the hill. A viewpoint is being set up and it will be ready within days. Shelters, tents, washrooms, drinking water and other facilities have been set up.

The entire fort is under CCTV surveillance. There are three major ponds including Vedulla Cheruvu (Bamboo Pond). Mr. Ramachandra Rao said that a deck has been constructed around the Vedulla Cheruvu, where the tourists can spend time with the nature. 

Highlights of adventure tour package
Stay: One night and one day
Ghat road: 7.5 km
Trekking route: 2 km
Walking track: 2 km
Steps: 800
Activities
Trekking, rock climbing, archery, rappelling, camping, team building activities, yoga
Facilities
Shelters, tents, washrooms, drinking water, sloar power, CCTV surveillance and other facilities
Tariff
Adults: ₹2,000
Children (between 6 and 14 years): ₹1,000

“As part of the adventure package, facilities for archery, rock climbing, rappelling, tent camping, and trekking have been arranged. Tourists can book the package— from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. the next day—which includes night trekking and rock climbing. Breakfast, evening snacks and dinner will be served to the tourists. The tariff for adults is ₹2,000 and ₹1,000 for children between 6 and 14 years,” said the DFO.

He said that the Forest department had roped in Outrival Adventures which would organising the adventure events. D. Asha of Outrival Adventures is a mountaineer from Guntur. The adventure event will be guided by experts under the surveillance of the Forest Department, he added. 

Mr. Lotheti said that solo campers would also be encouraged. “Based on the response from tourists, the facilities at the fort will be improved in a phased manner,” he said. 

