‘Explore 2K19’ for college students today

‘Young Brains of Amaravati Balotsavam’, an annual event for students, is organising ‘Explore 2K19’, a platform for college students to showcase their talent.
The day-long event will take place at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram at Governorpet and the activities lined up for the day include debate, group dance and a ‘Mr. And Miss Young Brains’ contest.
College students pursuing Intermediate to Post-Graduation courses are eligible to participate. A registration fee of ₹50 would be charged from each participant and payment can be made through ‘Phone Pay or ‘Google Pay’. One student can participate in all the events.
College ID card or letter head is mandatory and lunch will be provided at the venue to the participants. Spot registrations will be done from 8.30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
