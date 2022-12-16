Explain people about welfare schemes, Jagan tells Mylavaram leaders

December 16, 2022 05:49 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked party cadres from Mylavaram Assembly constituency to explain to people about the welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

Interacting with them at his camp office on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party activists should ensure that the welfare schemes reached the people.

“We have provided welfare schemes to 89% households in Mylavaram constituency. Our target is to win all the 175 constituencies in the elections. In the last more than three years, around ₹900 crore has been disbursed through Direct Cash Transfer (DBT) under various schemes,” he said.

During the door-to-door visits, eligible people not receiving benefits should be identified an steps taken to cover them, he said. A sum of ₹20 lakh was allocated for development works in each secretariat. Booth committees would be constituted from January with each secretariat as a unit, he said.

Highlighting the welfare activities in villages, he said revolutionary changes were brought in the villages by establishing an English medium school and revamping the schools under the Nadu -Nedu programme. In the next six months, digital classrooms would be introduced in schools. Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village clinics and family doctor programme were bringing about a positive change in the villages, the Chief Minister said.

Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad, party regional coordinators A. Ayodhyarami Reddy (MP), Marri Rajasekhar (former MLA) and others were present.

