Experts stress on importance of agroforestry for farmers at training programme in Kadapa

Experts emphasised the importance of agroforestry for farmers, and how they can obtain many economic benefits and carbon credits by adopting Trees Outside Forests(TOF) method, during a five-day training programme in Kadapa.

The training programme was organised by the Centre for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF), in collaboration with the State departments of Forest, Agriculture and Horticulture, from July 8 to 12 at the NIHAR Skill Centre in Kadapa.

The programme is aimed at training the trainers, who will in turn explain to farmers in their villages about the benefits of growing trees outside forests to enhance their income and also for a cleaner environment. The idea is to reach 5,000 farmers by the end of September, a pressnote from the TOF programme said.

Around 100 people, including Village Agriculture Assistants (VAAs), Village Horticulture Assistants (VHAs), Farmer Producer Organisation members (FPOs), NGOs, Self-Help Group members (SHGs) and students from Kadapa district, were present in the programme.