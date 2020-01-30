Experts stress need for skilling ITI candidates

Candidates enrolled at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) need to be highly skilled to meet industry requirements as merely being qualified will not help them secure jobs, experts said at an Industry Institution Interface meet on Wednesday.

The meet was organised at the SC Railways Carriage Repair Shop (CRS) here by the Department of Factories with representatives of the industry and ITI principals coming together to chalk out strategies to reduce the gap between demand and supply of skilled manpower.

M.V. Sivakumar Reddy, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, Chittoor, spoke on the need for students to get practical knowledge and hands-on experience to learn the nuances of their study. “When the industry comes forward to train the students, the latter also get to know the safety practices required at the workplace and get acclimatised to the industrial atmosphere. It thus becomes easy for them to get placements,” Mr. Reddy said.

The industry can be assured of a skilled workforce suitable for recruitment, besides easily reaching the 75% local target set by the government, thus earning respect from the villagers in the vicinity, Mr. Reddy said. While helping contain migration to cities, this would also help the local youth contribute to the organisation and their village, he added.

Carriage Repair Shop (CRS) Chief Workshop Manager S. Srinivas, APSRTC Executive Director K. Gopinath Reddy and Regional Deputy Director (Employment and Training) G.S. Ramaiah took part in the process of mapping industries and Government ITI colleges, which would be implemented shortly. Several factories, including the Department of Public Transport and CRS came forward to adopt ITIs to impart skills to students.