Experts stress need for better management of aqua ponds in A.P.

February 25, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

Over 200 delegates, including researchers, officials and representatives of various companies, discuss ways to improve aquaculture at Fish India 2023 conclave

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Members of the Society of Aquaculture Professionals presenting a memento to Prof. Dominique Bureau of the University of Guelph, during Fish India 2023 conclave in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAO G.N.

VIJAYAWADA

Experts have discussed the need for diversified aquaculture with better management of ponds and rearing of fish varieties in demand.

Farmers, researchers, officials and scientists from the State and Central government organisations exchanged views on various aspects of aquaculture at ‘Fish India 2023’ conclave organised by the Society of Aquaculture Professionals (SAP), here on Saturday.

SAP president Arul Victor Suresh said more than 200 delegates from different States and foreign universities, consultants and heads of various companies attended the event.

Founder president, SAP, S. Sanathanakrishnan said that stakeholders of aquaculture discussed various issues related to feed supply, hatchery and pond management.

S. Kandhan, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA), a research wing of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), spoke on ‘Seed quality for successful seabass farming’. He explained the rising demand for seabass in the market.

Prof. Dominique Bureau of the University of Guelph, Canada, gave a presentation on ‘Making precision fish farming in Asia with latest technology’.

Principal Scientist, Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture, R. Jaya Kumar, farmer and Aquaculture Outlook editor Jaideep Kumar and others spoke.

