GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Experts shed light on trends in literature, language studies at KLU seminar

March 12, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Two books being released at an international conference at K.L. Deemed to be University at Vaddeswaram near Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Two books being released at an international conference at K.L. Deemed to be University at Vaddeswaram near Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A two-day international conference on “Transformations and Transitions: Emerging Trends in Literature and Language Studies”, organised by K.L Deemed to be University, at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district, concluded on March 12 (Tuesday). The event provided a common platform for educators and scholars from across the country and abroad to become part of the engaging sessions.

The conference was inaugurated by the Pro Chancellor Jagandha Rao, while convener K.K. Sunalini informed that around 200 delegates from across India and abroad had participated. Two books — “Bridging the Gaps: Emerging Trends in Literature and Language Studies” edited by Ms. Sunalini and K. B. Glory, and “Essence and Matrix of Literature and Language”, edited by S. Farhad — were released on the occasion.

Head of the Department of English in VG Vaze College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous) at Mulund East in Mumbai Dinesh Kumar Nair, delivered the keynote address on “Oceanic Narratives: Blue Humanities and Nautical Fiction”. Dean, Faculty of Arts, Education and Social Sciences in Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur, Kalpana Purohit spoke on “Socio-Cultural Constructs in Indian Diaspora Literature: A Kaleidoscopic View”.

Associate vice-president for International Initiatives at Christian Brothers University, United States, spoke on “Kindly do the Needful: Global Citizenship and Linguistic Flexibility”.

On Tuesday, Professor of English at Hislop College, Nagpur, Prantik Banerjee spoke on “Petrofiction or Petrification? Narratives of Oil in a Hydrocarbon Age”, and Nichola Birns from New York University spoke about ‘Totality and Totalitarianism in Literature’. Kamal Mehta from Saurashtra University at Rajkot in Gujarat spoke on the ‘Relevance of the Application of Indian Classical Literary Theory”.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / university / language / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.