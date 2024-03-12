Experts shed light on trends in literature, language studies at KLU seminar

March 12, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A two-day international conference on “Transformations and Transitions: Emerging Trends in Literature and Language Studies”, organised by K.L Deemed to be University, at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district, concluded on March 12 (Tuesday). The event provided a common platform for educators and scholars from across the country and abroad to become part of the engaging sessions.

The conference was inaugurated by the Pro Chancellor Jagandha Rao, while convener K.K. Sunalini informed that around 200 delegates from across India and abroad had participated. Two books — “Bridging the Gaps: Emerging Trends in Literature and Language Studies” edited by Ms. Sunalini and K. B. Glory, and “Essence and Matrix of Literature and Language”, edited by S. Farhad — were released on the occasion.

Head of the Department of English in VG Vaze College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous) at Mulund East in Mumbai Dinesh Kumar Nair, delivered the keynote address on “Oceanic Narratives: Blue Humanities and Nautical Fiction”. Dean, Faculty of Arts, Education and Social Sciences in Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur, Kalpana Purohit spoke on “Socio-Cultural Constructs in Indian Diaspora Literature: A Kaleidoscopic View”.

Associate vice-president for International Initiatives at Christian Brothers University, United States, spoke on “Kindly do the Needful: Global Citizenship and Linguistic Flexibility”.

On Tuesday, Professor of English at Hislop College, Nagpur, Prantik Banerjee spoke on “Petrofiction or Petrification? Narratives of Oil in a Hydrocarbon Age”, and Nichola Birns from New York University spoke about ‘Totality and Totalitarianism in Literature’. Kamal Mehta from Saurashtra University at Rajkot in Gujarat spoke on the ‘Relevance of the Application of Indian Classical Literary Theory”.