Experts share insights on cracking UPSC exam at The Hindu seminar in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh

December 14, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said cracking the civil services examination is possible only with a determined mind, supported by proper planning and hard work.

Mr. Kanthi Rana was speaking at an awareness programme on civil services examinations organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) in collaboration with Dr. Lakshmaiah’s IAS Study Circle at Siddhartha Academy in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Addressing the students, Mr. Kanthi Rana said that those aspiring for a career in the civil services should first be clear about why they want to pursue it. “You can’t prepare well and crack the examination unless you know why you chose civil services as a career,” he said and asked students not to invest more than five years after turning 23 for civils preparation.

“If you don’t plan properly, you’ll end up nowhere even after spending seven to eight years preparing for civils,” he told the students, adding that one needs to shun social media before immersing themselves in preparing for civils.

Mr. Kanthi Rana asked students not to waste their valuable time on social media and said that focusing on education for five years after school will ensure a prosperous career.

Noted academician and anthropologist P.V. Lakshmaiah spoke on the need for a proper strategy to prepare for the civils exam.

“Civils is as easy as a Class X examination but one needs proper guidance to crack it. Anyone with common sense and the ability to learn and grasp developments happening in their surroundings and in the country can crack the exam irrespective of their aggregate in the public examinations in school and college,” he said.

“By following a proper strategy, you can clear the examination on the first attempt but to follow the strategy one should change their lifestyle and personality,” he said.

He said the presentation of one’s views derived from the books referred to and the current situation in the country is key for the Mains papers. He said applicants should complete studying a paper at least one year before the exam, make notes and revise the same notes several times before going for the examination.

Dr. Lakshmaiah said that instant preparation will not work and one needs to start preparing for civils with necessary lifestyle changes.

P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science dean Rajesh Jampala was present.