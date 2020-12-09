Experts search for source of illness in W. Godavari

Specialists of various State and Central institutes are scouting for the source of the neurotoxicity symptoms in hundreds of patients, which is creating panic among the residents in West Godavari district.
With the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and Mangalagiri, confirming the presence of high contents of nickel and lead elements in the blood samples of some patients, doctors are trying to find out the source of the mysterious disease.
However, the medical experts and the officials of various departments, who found that the water and milk samples were normal, are investigating how the toxicants entered the patients’ bodies in Eluru and the neighbouring areas.
