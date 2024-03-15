60 experts hit the forest trail to make a bird atlas of Papikonda hill range in A.P.

March 15, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

MAREDUMILLI (ASR DISTRICT)

The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER-Tirupati) on Friday kick-started the preparation of a bird atlas of Papikonda National Park (PNP) and the adjoining hill range in the Eastern Ghats in Andhra Pradesh.

At least 60 experts including ornithologists, birdwatchers, and wildlife experts are part of the three-day exercise. The E-bird network is also collaborating in the task after the Forest Department shared the details of the species to be recorded in the targeted pockets.

Rampachodavaram Divisional Forest Officer G.G. Narentheran said, “Papikonda National Park and the adjoining hills with forest cover are home to nearly 300 bird species. Green Munia, Buff Chested Babbler, Grey Treepie and Abbott’s Babbler are the major species of the Maredumilli hill range.”

Gudisa grassland is the only grassland in Andhra Pradesh where the Green Munia species is thriving.

ITDA Rampachodavaram Project Officer Suraj Ganore, Sub-Collector S. Prasantha and other officials were present.