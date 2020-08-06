Experts give tips to stay safe online

Webinar held as part E-Rakshabandhan

Cyber experts have advised the users to control privacy settings available on social media handles which allow them to secure their personal information.

As part of E-Rakshabandhan, a webinar -- 'Cyber peace talks- how to stay safe online in social media,' -- was conducted by AP Police and Cyber Peace Foundation. Shagufta Kamran, senior manager, Public Policy, Twitter India, Shruti Moghe, policy program manager, Facebook, Anindita Mishra, Mission Cyber Safety, spoke on various privacy controls.

P.V. Sunil Kumar, Additional DG, AP CID, said that the many users of social media websites were unaware of the perils of social media usage and personal troll and abuse.

Ms. Shagufta and Ms. Shruti spoke about the operational guidelines of Facebook and Twitter and what to post or comment and what not to post or comment on FaceBook and Twitter and explained about technology. Users can also proactively use to self moderate and delete the abusing content before the user reports to them.

Language reviewers

They also said that they have language reviewers who were able to review 50 global languages which help them in finding abusing content posted on Facebook and Twitter in any regional languages.

On this occasion Ms. Radhika spoke about the safety tips one should follow to be safe online and also how people can report cybercrime by calling toll free number 112 and 4S website.

She also informed people to lodge complaints and preserve the post URL and screenshot of abusing posts through CID 4S WhatsApp number.

Around 2,000 children,students, women and teachers participated in the webinar.

The innovative idea to conduct webinars for a month is a brain child of Mr. Sunil Kumar as more people are engaging on the internet. Online shopping, online classes, online meetings and work from home and also usage of social media increased. The viewing of porn films, especially child pornography, has doubled.

To curb this, as a preventive measure, AP CID and Cyber Peace Foundation wanted to create awareness among the public on cybercrime.

On Friday, a webinar on 'Digital shakti-misinformation # end infodemic campaign' by Janice Varghese, Techno Cyber lawyer, will be held.

One can view https://m.youtube.com/channel/UC9HKNl3ztEyKgSq8DcnLHMQ.