ADVERTISEMENT

Experts from U.S.A. and Canada visit Polavaram project site

Updated - June 30, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 08:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

They will review planning, designs and drawings submitted by the Water Resources Department and suggest techno-economically viable solutions or remedial measures  

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

A videograb of the foreign expert team at the Polavaram irrigation project site in Eluru Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Individual experts from the U.S.A. and Canada visited the Polavaram irrigation project site at Polavaram on June 30 (Sunday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Two experts from the U.S.A. and Canada each have been engaged by the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) to review planning, designs and drawings submitted by the executing agency (Water Resources Department of Andhra Pradesh), and suggest techno-economically viable solutions or remedial measures.  

On the first day of their visit, the experts inspected upstream and downstream cofferdams, and looked into aspects such as executed jet grouting, seepage analysis, AFRY proposal on geotechnical investigation, etc.

The experts would study and inspect the project site on July 1 (Monday). They will interact with the representatives of Water Resource Department (WRD), Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), Central Water Commission (CWC), Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited (WAPCOS), M/s Bauer, M/s Keller, M/s MEIL , AFRY, FUGRO on July 2 (Tuesday). They will interact with the expert agencies and the departments involved in the PIP on July 3 (Wednesday). 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The State government has sought assistance from foreign experts David P. Paul and Gain Franco de Cicco from the U.S.A.; Richerd Donnelly and Sean Hinchberger from Canada, following the advice of the Central government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US