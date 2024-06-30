Experts from U.S.A. and Canada visit Polavaram project site

Individual experts from the U.S.A. and Canada visited the Polavaram irrigation project site at Polavaram on June 30 (Sunday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Two experts from the U.S.A. and Canada each have been engaged by the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) to review planning, designs and drawings submitted by the executing agency (Water Resources Department of Andhra Pradesh), and suggest techno-economically viable solutions or remedial measures.

On the first day of their visit, the experts inspected upstream and downstream cofferdams, and looked into aspects such as executed jet grouting, seepage analysis, AFRY proposal on geotechnical investigation, etc.

The experts would study and inspect the project site on July 1 (Monday). They will interact with the representatives of Water Resource Department (WRD), Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), Central Water Commission (CWC), Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited (WAPCOS), M/s Bauer, M/s Keller, M/s MEIL , AFRY, FUGRO on July 2 (Tuesday). They will interact with the expert agencies and the departments involved in the PIP on July 3 (Wednesday).

The State government has sought assistance from foreign experts David P. Paul and Gain Franco de Cicco from the U.S.A.; Richerd Donnelly and Sean Hinchberger from Canada, following the advice of the Central government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.