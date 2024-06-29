Experts from U.S., Canada to assess status of Polavaram project for four days beginning June 30

A four-member team of experts will be visiting the Polavaram project for four days beginning June 30 to assess its status and submit a comprehensive report to the Andhra Pradesh Government.

The experts will inspect the upstream and downstream cofferdams and the Earth-Cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) Dam Gap-I on June 30 and ECRF Dam Gap-II on July 1.

The experts, David B. Paul and Gian Franco Di Cicco from the U.S., and Richard Donnelly and Sean Hinchberger from Canada, will have detailed interactions with the Polavaram project Chief Engineer and officials / engineers of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), Central Water Commission (CWC), Geological Survey of India (GSI), Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS), M/s Bauer and M/s Keller, AFRY, and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited on July 2 and 3.

The State government officials will furnish them various documents, including diagrams of the longitudinal sections of the river bed and jet grouting, stability and seepage analysis reports, piezometer readings for the years 2022 and 2023, CSMRS geophysical report, AFRY’s (a well known Swedish consultant) proposal on geotechnical investigation and executed bore logs, index plan of the dam, overall layout of ground improvement, CWC approvals, and GSI reports on abutments.

The Polavaram project has been inordinately delayed for various reasons, including the damage to the diaphragm wall and other structures. The State government has decided to rope in international experts to identify the technical glitches so that they can be sorted out and the project construction resumed and completed at the earliest with due cooperation of the Central government.

