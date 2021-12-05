Experts from Kerala varsity to inspect ghat roads

Tirumala

05 December 2021 01:16 IST

After IIT professionals from Delhi and Chennai, it is now the turn of the experts from Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham, Kollam(Kerala), to inspect Tirumala ghat roads that were damaged in the recent rains.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, TTD Executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy said the experts, who are working on a project under the World Centre of Excellence on landslide risk reduction, have been invited to inspect precarious locations on the ghat roads and submit their opinion.

Advertising

Advertising

The team will employ drones to acquire familiarity of the nature of the rocky formations, and thereafter suggest measures to be taken to reduce risk of landslides. The Vidyapeetham has also promised to provide an early-warning-system technology to check recurrence of such incidents in future.

The TTD, on its part, will also explore the feasibility of averting such incidents by enhancing greenery, soil binding and carrying out civil works by using geo-technologies.

Training for engineers

Underlining the need for imparting training to engineers, Mr. Jawahar Reddy said the management was considering sending them to Himalayas, Western ghats, Kerala and other high altitude places so that they can gain exposure and the technical know-how required in the prevention of landslips.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy said that the ghat road leading to the hill temple that has been badly damaged in the recent rain will be opened to the public only after the completion of restoration works. Until then, vehicles will be permitted to move along the link road, he said.

He added that the Papavinasanam and Akasa Ganga routes will also be opened for the public shortly.