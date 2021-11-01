Experts discuss role of psychologists in suicide prevention

‘Talking about suicide in matter-of-fact and non-pejorative tone important’

While treating patients with suicidal tendency, a psychologist should talk about suicide in a matter-of-fact way and avoid pejorative explanation of suicidal behaviour or motives, said psychiatrist Ayodhya R.K here on Sunday.

Speaking on “Role of Psychologists in Suicide Prevention”, as part of an awareness programme organised by Guntur-based Spandana Eda International Foundation to mark International Stress Awareness week, Dr. Ayodhya said while dealing with such people, a psychologist should present the problem-solving theory of the suicidal behaviour and maintain the stance that it is a maladaptive and ineffective solution and other therapists should be involved in the treatment.

He said despite best efforts to assess and treat patients with suicidal tendencies, suicides can and do occur. “Approximately 12,000-14,000 suicides per year occur while the patient is being treated,” he said.

‘Suicides more among men’

He said more number of women make suicide attempts but higher number of suicide deaths are registered among men. He said to ameliorate risk factors, psychologists should diagnose and treat the underlying psychopathology, use intervention strategies that address suicidal behaviours directly.

President of the Indian chapter of International Association of Neuro Linguistic Psychology P.S. Y. Visesh threw light on Psychological First Aid (PFA), a technique designed to reduce the occurrence of post-traumatic stress disorder. Seeking to clarify that PFA does not entail diagnosis, nor does it entail treatment, he said it is meant to meet the basic needs, to stabilise acute psychological and behaviour reactions, to foster natural coping and resilience mechanisms and to facilitate access to continued support of higher-level care.

Further elaborating, he said comfort and consolation, channelising energy into constructive behaviour, allowing emotional ventilation, re-establishing a sense of security and utilising of the social and community support networks are the core competencies of PFA.

PFA comes into play while treating patients with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, panic disorder, substance use disorder and psychophysiological stress reactions.

‘Awareness needed’

Chairman of the Spandana Eda International Foundation E. Samuel Reddy said the objective of the non-profit organisation was to create awareness among people towards the need to take challenges head-on, as “life is way more precious than any number of failures.” Speaking about his self-loss, he said his only child Spandana died by suicide on January 2 due to love failure, leaving behind their parents and other family members in eternal misery. “Our tag line is “Life is Precious” and we want people to desist from resorting to the extreme step on the spur of the moment.