Experts clarify doubts at The Hindu EDGE session

Which stream in engineering has more job options, how one should decide which stream to choose, how to zero in on a college and how to process an application though online web counselling were some of the issues which an expert panel explained to engineering aspirants at The Hindu EDGE EAMCET Career Counselling-2019, organised at PRISM Degree and PG College here on Saturday.

The aspirants, who came with their parents, came to the session with several doubts — all of which were cleared by the panel of experts selected by The Hindu.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor P.S. Avadhani, former Principal of Andhra University College of Engineering, dealt with a number of key issues such as selection of a college and a course and how to ensure that the four years of engineering are well-spent.

Stressing on the need to follow one’s area of interest and not to succumb to parental or peer pressure, Mr. Avadhani urged the students to discuss with their parents about their choice of course and area of interest.

Prof. P.S. Sitharama Raju Dean (Quality Assurance) and Professor of Computer Science, M.V.G.R. College of Engineering, offered his insights into the course and career prospects of computer science and IT-related courses.

He pointed out that one needs to pursue engineering with all seriousness from day one. “It is not just about acquiring a degree, but about acquiring mastery in the subject. Focusing on the basics will give them an edge during interviews and will be helpful when the student takes up an IT job,” Prof. Sitharama Raju said.

Apart from the curriculum, students should sign up for certification courses to improve their communication skills, he said.

Employability

Dr. S. Sridhar, Vice-Principal of Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology, gave an overall view of engineering studies and how one should spend the four years to develop their employability skills.

“Only 20 engineers are employable today out of 100, and this may impact the demographic dividend that the country enjoys now,” Dr. Sridhar said.

Prof. B. Demudu, Principal of Government Institute of Chemical Engineering, spoke about the online EAMCET counselling. He said that web counselling has reduced the time taken for admission process to less than 15 days.

He gave a detailed insight into each step such as certificate verification, web counselling and how one can edit and re-enter their options.

The students were given a handbook titled ‘thenxt.step’, ‘Your window to the Future’, which contained detailed information about all the relevant courses.

Core subjects

Krishna Kasi from GITAM School of Architecture spoke about core subjects such as civil engineering and architecture. Prof. Kasi advised girls that they should not have any qualms about pursuing core subjects.

“Architecture goes hand-in-hand with civil engineering. Architecture has become an evolving field and there are a lot of opportunities,” Prof. Kasi said.