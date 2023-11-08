ADVERTISEMENT

Experts caution people against growing trend of antimicrobial resistance

November 08, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Misuse and overuse of antimicrobials are the main drivers in the development of drug-resistant pathogens, say researchers at international conclave

The Hindu Bureau

Delegates from several countries attending the international conclave on antimicrobial resistance at SRM University-AP in Guntur district, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

“The rise of antimicrobial resistance is a stark reminder of the limits of our current medical arsenal. It has the potential to reverse a century of progress in healthcare,” said Head of the Department of Biological Sciences in SRM University-AP Jayaseelan Murugaiyan.

At a press conference organised on the sidelines of the inaugural of a two-day International Conclave on Antimicrobial Resistance (ICAFA-2023) on Wednesday (November 8), he said there was a need to act swiftly to develop innovative strategies, foster inter-disciplinary collaborations and promote responsible use of antimicrobials to ensure a safer and healthier future for all.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Manoj K. Arora said the objective of creating this international platform was to promote innovation and research that can drive positive change in society. He expressed hope that the event would facilitate fruitful discussions, research collaborations and policy recommendations to combat this global health crisis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between SRM University-AP, AMR Insights and NITTE Deemed to be University on the occasion.

The delegates who attended the inaugural session include Maarten Van Dongen from AMR Insights, the Netherlands, director of the R&D wing in NITTE deemed to be University Indrani Karunasagar, Registrar of SRM University-AP R. Prem Kumar, Dean-Research Ranjit Thapa and many other prominent researchers, healthcare professionals and policy-makers.

Stating that antimicrobial resistance was a global health and development threat, the speakers emphasised that it required urgent multi-sectoral action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Pointing to the fact that misuse and overuse of antimicrobials were the main drivers in the development of drug-resistant pathogens, they said people should desist from their misuse or overuse.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US