Experts caution people against growing trend of antimicrobial resistance

November 08, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

“The rise of antimicrobial resistance is a stark reminder of the limits of our current medical arsenal. It has the potential to reverse a century of progress in healthcare,” said Head of the Department of Biological Sciences in SRM University-AP Jayaseelan Murugaiyan.

At a press conference organised on the sidelines of the inaugural of a two-day International Conclave on Antimicrobial Resistance (ICAFA-2023) on Wednesday (November 8), he said there was a need to act swiftly to develop innovative strategies, foster inter-disciplinary collaborations and promote responsible use of antimicrobials to ensure a safer and healthier future for all.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Manoj K. Arora said the objective of creating this international platform was to promote innovation and research that can drive positive change in society. He expressed hope that the event would facilitate fruitful discussions, research collaborations and policy recommendations to combat this global health crisis.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between SRM University-AP, AMR Insights and NITTE Deemed to be University on the occasion.

The delegates who attended the inaugural session include Maarten Van Dongen from AMR Insights, the Netherlands, director of the R&D wing in NITTE deemed to be University Indrani Karunasagar, Registrar of SRM University-AP R. Prem Kumar, Dean-Research Ranjit Thapa and many other prominent researchers, healthcare professionals and policy-makers.

Stating that antimicrobial resistance was a global health and development threat, the speakers emphasised that it required urgent multi-sectoral action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Pointing to the fact that misuse and overuse of antimicrobials were the main drivers in the development of drug-resistant pathogens, they said people should desist from their misuse or overuse.

