HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Experts caution people against growing trend of antimicrobial resistance

Misuse and overuse of antimicrobials are the main drivers in the development of drug-resistant pathogens, say researchers at international conclave

November 08, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Delegates from several countries attending the international conclave on antimicrobial resistance at SRM University-AP in Guntur district, on Wednesday.

Delegates from several countries attending the international conclave on antimicrobial resistance at SRM University-AP in Guntur district, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

“The rise of antimicrobial resistance is a stark reminder of the limits of our current medical arsenal. It has the potential to reverse a century of progress in healthcare,” said Head of the Department of Biological Sciences in SRM University-AP Jayaseelan Murugaiyan.

At a press conference organised on the sidelines of the inaugural of a two-day International Conclave on Antimicrobial Resistance (ICAFA-2023) on Wednesday (November 8), he said there was a need to act swiftly to develop innovative strategies, foster inter-disciplinary collaborations and promote responsible use of antimicrobials to ensure a safer and healthier future for all.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Manoj K. Arora said the objective of creating this international platform was to promote innovation and research that can drive positive change in society. He expressed hope that the event would facilitate fruitful discussions, research collaborations and policy recommendations to combat this global health crisis.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between SRM University-AP, AMR Insights and NITTE Deemed to be University on the occasion.

The delegates who attended the inaugural session include Maarten Van Dongen from AMR Insights, the Netherlands, director of the R&D wing in NITTE deemed to be University Indrani Karunasagar, Registrar of SRM University-AP R. Prem Kumar, Dean-Research Ranjit Thapa and many other prominent researchers, healthcare professionals and policy-makers.

Stating that antimicrobial resistance was a global health and development threat, the speakers emphasised that it required urgent multi-sectoral action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Pointing to the fact that misuse and overuse of antimicrobials were the main drivers in the development of drug-resistant pathogens, they said people should desist from their misuse or overuse.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / health / medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.