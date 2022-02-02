Experts call for steps to protect Kondakarla Ava

Visakhapatnam

02 February 2022 00:34 IST

In the absence of a ‘protected site’ tag, it faces risk of encroachments

Kondakarla Ava is categorised as a wetland that is nestled in Atchutapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

February 2 is observed as World Wetlands Day, and this wetland,located about 48 km from the city, isan endangered one, with environmentalists calling for urgent steps to protect this unique ‘freshwater wetland’.

Advertising

Advertising

Globally, wetlands are becoming extinct due to rampant encroachment and Visakhapatnam, once littered with wetlands,has lost almost all of them. Kondakarla Ava is unique as it is the only freshwater wetland that is located close to the coast and is midway between Coringa and Kolleru in the south and Chilka in the north.

But except for Kondakarla Ava, the other three have already been named as protected and demarcated as national parks. That is why it needs to be protected, say locals and environmentalists.

In good shape

Spread across 750 acres, it is in good shape till date, but as ithasnot been declared as a protected site, the locals feel that encroachment by realtors and pumping of effluents from nearby industries can destroy it and permanently alter its identity.

The freshwater wetland is host to over 150 species of birds, and can soon turn into a major destination for the rare migratory ones, said DFO Ananth Shankar.

Moreover, it has a rich biodiversity covering arange of fish and aquatic species including turtles and snakes, aquatic plants and rich and diverse flora and fauna, he added.

Need for conservation

Emphasising on the importance of protecting wetlands, environmentalists say that it is time we learn lessons from recent natural disasters like the Chennai floods. The floods occurred as most of the wetlands in and around Chennai were encroached, say environmentalists.

Moreover, wetlands, especially the ones like Kondakarla Ava, are a good source for recharging underwater aquifers, Mr. Ananth Shankar said.

Locals are also keen on protecting this wetland, as they say that it is part of their heritage and culture. “We already had consultations with the authorities concerned and it was decided in the gram sabha to approach the Stategovernment to declare it as a protected site. Already, a few States such as Maharashtra are taking steps to protect their wetlands and now Andhra Pradesh should take similar measures,” said Pydiraju, a villager.

It may be remembered that protection of wetlands is directly being dealt with by the Prime Minister’s Office, which has laid down rules and norms andhas asked the Forest Departments to protect them, and if needed take up manual intervention such as de-silting.