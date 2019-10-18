Experts call for revamp of Police Act

Experts from various fields, who took part in a workshop organised by the police here on Friday as part of Police Commemoration Week, underlined the need to revamp the Police Act 1861 to suit the present system of policing.

The workshop was held on the topic ‘Reflection of people’s view/expectation from police and difficulties faced by police in discharge of professional duties’.

Speaking at the programme, former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma said that the police can transform an offender into a human being and at the same time vice versa. He urged the police to develop a system wherein society would respect the police force. Former Rector of AU Prasanna Kumar pointed out that the Police Act of 1861 should change.

“The Act pertains to the colonial period and it has lost its relevance now,” he said.

Quoting former IPS officer Julio Francis Ribeiro, he said that police performance and accountability committee should be set up in every State.

Former DGP of Delhi Vasudeva Rao in his address focussed on friendly policing and urged the officers to lead from the front. He also underlined the need to address the various issues plaguing the police force such as welfare measures, resources, infrastructure and training.

Delivering the keynote address, former V-C of Acharya Nagarjuna University V. Balmohandas, spoke about Gandhi’s view on policing, administration of jails and crime.

In the morning, a large number of school and college students and youth enthusiastically came forward to take part in the 5K run which was organised by the city police at R.K. Beach.