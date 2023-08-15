ADVERTISEMENT

Experts blame rise in solar irradiance for prevailing hot weather in Andhra Pradesh

August 15, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tuni recorded the maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius on August 15

Tharun Boda

The hot and humid weather being experienced in Andhra Pradesh is attributed to the rise in solar irradiance due lack of cloud cover over the State.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, in a release, said that the State was reeling under discomforting weather as in the summer season due to the rise in temperatures.

The solar radiation in the State is usually high between May and August and the lack of cloud cover during the past few weeks is making the weather hot and humid, the officials said and urged the people to take the necessary precautions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Ongole and Kavali recorded 38.5 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature recorded in the State on August 15 (Tuesday).

Nellore recorded 38° C , follwed by Tuni (37.5° C ), Tirupati (37.2° C ), Visakhapatnam Airport (37.2° C ), Jangamaheswara Puram (37° C ), Bapatla (36.4° C ), Narsapur (36.2° C ), Vijayawada (36° C ) and Nandyal (35° C).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US