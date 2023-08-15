Experts blame rise in solar irradiance for prevailing hot weather in Andhra Pradesh

August 15, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The hot and humid weather being experienced in Andhra Pradesh is attributed to the rise in solar irradiance due lack of cloud cover over the State.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, in a release, said that the State was reeling under discomforting weather as in the summer season due to the rise in temperatures.

The solar radiation in the State is usually high between May and August and the lack of cloud cover during the past few weeks is making the weather hot and humid, the officials said and urged the people to take the necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, Ongole and Kavali recorded 38.5 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature recorded in the State on August 15 (Tuesday).

Nellore recorded 38° C , follwed by Tuni (37.5° C ), Tirupati (37.2° C ), Visakhapatnam Airport (37.2° C ), Jangamaheswara Puram (37° C ), Bapatla (36.4° C ), Narsapur (36.2° C ), Vijayawada (36° C ) and Nandyal (35° C).