Expertise in English essential, but should not be at expense of Telugu: Vijayawada sessions judge

August 26, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijayawada Metropolitan sessions judge A. Satyanand stressed the need to learn and gain expertise in English, but added that it should not be in a manner detrimental to the Telugu language.

The judiciary should contribute its mite to protecting and propagating the native language at a time when it was coming under increasing attacks by those obsessed with English, he said, and opined that the children’s education should be in Telugu medium up to Class 7.

Participating as the chief guest in ‘Telugu Bhasha Vikasa Varotsavalu’ jointly organised by the A.P. Official Language Commission (APOLC) and Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) in connection with the birth anniversary of noted Telugu linguist Gidugu Rama Murthy (on August 29) at the BBA office here on Saturday, Mr. Satyanand said English knowledge was indeed required to know about different countries and their cultures as the world has become a global village, At the same time, a conscious effort should be made to protect the Telugu language and make it popular, especially among the young generations.

He said judges should write their verdicts in Telugu starting with cases that were not much complicated, and advocates ought to make their arguments in Telugu whenever their cases were heard by judges who were conversant in the language.

The APOLC and BBA deserved appreciation for conducting the event, he said, while requesting the APOLC to help the courts in translating the legal literature into Telugu to the extent possible.

APOLC chairman P. Vijay Babu promised to support the courts in the use of Telugu and hoped that they would lead other institutions in not only communicating in Telugu but also enhancing its richness and legacy.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Y. Srinivasa Rao, 4th Additional CMM D. Sesaiah, BBA president K.B. Sundar and general secretary J. Sridhar and others were present.

