Expert to suggest measures to improve cancer care in Andhra Pradesh

Renowned oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori will make a presentation before Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the ways to improve cancer treatment across the State.

Dr. Nori, along with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, made a visit to the oncology wing of the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) on Thursday. SVIMS Director B. Vengamma accompanied them.

Dr. Nori said that the presentation would be on establishing new facilities and upgrading the capacity of existing facilities to take cancer treatment to the reach of the poor in the State.

Speaking to the media after reviewing the performance of the oncology department, he described the SVIMS as a pioneer in offering specialisations of radiation, medical and surgical oncology. He hailed the technology as easily upgradable, expressed satisfaction on the patient care, research projects, education and training at the 100-bed hospital. He suggested to the management to consider increasing the number of postgraduate seats.

“Around 60% of cancer cases are related to tobacco consumption, which can be prevented. One-third of the total number of cases can be prevented if detected early,” Dr. Nori said, underlining the need for spreading awareness on prevention.

He expressed concern that 200 women were dying every day due to cervical cancer in the country. Dr. Nori, who is an honorary advisor to the State on medical and health issues, urged the government to make a resolve to bring down the number to 50 per day by 2030.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that the decade-old medical equipment in the oncology wing would be replaced with state-of-the-art gadgets.