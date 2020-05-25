Andhra Pradesh

Expert team to probe pedal edema deaths in Chintoor

Taking stock: Health Minister A. Kali Krishna Srinivas during his visit to a government hospital in Rampachodavarm on Monday.

Health Minister promises all help to tribal people

Health Minister A. Kali Krishna Srinivas on Monday announced that an expert team would be constituted to carry out a scientific study on the spread of pedal edema which is marked by swelling of feet, and deaths with the symptoms of the disease, in the Chintoor Agency in East Godavari district.

Mr. Krishna Srinivas and East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Monday visited the family of a 32-year-old Madavi Gangayya, who died reportedly died of the disease on Sunday, at Pedda Seetanapalli village in Chintoor mandal.

Disturbing trend

The Minister said the expert team would study the prevalence of the disease apart from establishing the reasons for the deaths in the Agency.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Director A. Venkata Rao told The Hindu that as many as 12 persons have died with the symptoms of pedal edema in the area since March.

In an interaction with field-level staff from various government departments, Mr. Krishna Srinivas promised timely medical and health assistance for the tribal people.

“The existing 30-bed hospital in Chintoor will be upgraded into a 50-bed one and a dialysis unit will also be set up in the facility,” he said.

It is learnt that cases of pedal edema have resurfaced after a gap of four years in the Agency. The ITDA authorities swung into action and have screened above 400 persons till date.

