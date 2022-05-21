Expert team inspects work status at Polavaram irrigation project site in A.P.

It will apprise the Ministry of Jal Shakti the challenges involved in meeting the deadline for commissioning the project

Members of the expert team at the Polavaram irrigation project site on Saturday.

A 12-member expert team from the Dam Design Review Panel (DDRP) of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), New Delhi, led by Union Jal Shakti Minister’s Adviser Vedire Sriram, on Saturday inspected the construction work on the Polavaram project as part of its two-day visit to the project site.

On Saturday, the team members inspected the spillway and its approach channel, rockfill guide bund, upstream cofferdam, scoured portions of the Earth-Cum-Rock Fill Dam Gap-1 and 2, diaphragm wall, downstream cofferdam, and sand quarry.

The inspection concluded with the field visit to the excavation activity at the power house, inspection of gap-3 concrete dam.

Polavaram project Chief Engineer B. Sudhakar Babu, Superintendent Engineer K. Narasimha Murthy, and engineers of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) explained the status of every component of the irrigation project.

The objective of the team’s visit was to assess the present status of the construction activity and apprise the Ministry of the challenges involved in meeting the deadline for commissioning the project.

Polavaram Project Authority Chief Executive Officer J. Chandrashekar Iyer; DDRP experts M. Gopalakrishna, Y.K. Handa, and D.P. Bhargava; CSMRS Director Chitra; and Central Water Commission Director Kayum Mohammad and Deputy Director K.V.K. Kuchel were part of the inspection team.

The experts would review the project details and their observations and recommendations with the stakeholders on Sunday at the project site.