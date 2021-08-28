Expert team inspects Polavaram works

KAKINADA

28 August 2021 00:33 IST

It is tasked with identifying issues to be addressed

Experts from the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS-Delhi), led by CWC Chief Engineer (Design) Sh. Munni Lal, on Friday inspected the ongoing works on the site of the Polavaram irrigation project in West Godavari district.

The visit was recommended by the Polavaram Project Authority’s Chief Executive Officer J. Chandrasekhar Iyer, who had visited the site in early August.

Speaking to The Hindu, Polavaram project Superintendent Engineer E. Narasimha Murthy said, “Submission of the evaluation reports on the project work has been delayed in the recent months owing to the COVID-19. Now, the PPA has asked the experts to investigate the ongoing works and list the issues to be addressed.”

According to an official release issued by the West Godavari officials, the experts on Friday inspected the spillway, gates, upper coffer dam gaps 1 and 3, fish ladder, and down cofferdam.

“Details on the status of the work and immediate work to be taken up on the site have been discussed with the experts,” said Mr. Narasimha Murthy.

CWC Director Harikesh Kumar and Director of Embankment Khayyam Mohammad were members of the expert team.