Expert team begins visit to select TB diagnostic centres

A six-member specialist team of the Central Tuberculosis Division, New Delhi, on Wednesday commenced its three-day visit of the TB diagnostic centres at 20 select Community Health Centres and Area Hospitals in the district. The members would inspect the functioning of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) equipment at the centres.

The RT-PCR machines are functional only in Andhra Pradesh as a pilot project.

District TB Officer Ramesh Babu, who accompanied the team, said the machines were provided in the government hospitals in the State six months ago.

Prime objective

“Earlier, diagnostic tests for tuberculosis cases used to be done through microscopic methods with limited scope for advanced findings. The RT-PCR machines generate accurate results as to the nature of the TB and whether it is drug-resistant. One of the prime objectives of the visit is to take the diagnostic reports done through both RT-PCR and microscopic methods, and compare the efficacy in producing accurate result,” he said.

The Central team, in association with the representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO), visited the hospitals in Chittoor, Puttur and Nagari. The expert members would visit 17 centres on Thursday and Friday. Based on their findings and the Central TB Division’s recommendations, the RT-PCR equipment would be introduced all over the country in a phased manner, the officials said.