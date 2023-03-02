Expert suggests usage of ‘Simple Standard Sanskrit’ to promote language

March 02, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe has suggested the usage of ‘Simple Standard Sanskrit’ (SSS) to promote the language among the masses and popularise it on mass media communication channels such as the news and entertainment industry.

In his address at the second convocation of the National Sanskrit University (NSU) here on March 2 (Thursday), Dr. Sahasrabudhe said the absence of action on this front could confine the language to the scholars and reduce it to literary texts.

He sought steps to make the Sanskrit curriculum contemporary to make it attractive to the students.

Hailing Sanskrit as a language with no restrictions on the basis of region, race or religion, he called it as having pervaded the globe in the form of yoga, ayurveda and Vedantic studies.

Dr. Sahasrabudhe, who formerly headed the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), recalled the establishment of centres, research projects, internship offers and outreach programmes to promote Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) across the country.

In his presidential address, NSU Chancellor and former Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswami described digital revolution as having given the much-needed edge to promote Sanskrit education.

“We must create material for self-learning with supplementary periodical online classes on select subjects and topics that will enrich many avid students,” he said, recalling the success scripted by the university by conducting online classes at the global level during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Gopalaswami presented degrees, doctorates and gold medals to the meritorious students.

Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy announced that the varsity had received fourteen acres from the TTD for expanding the campus. He also sought support for the construction of an observatory lab for the Department of Jyotisha.

Sixteen books brought out by the varsity were released on the occasion and the editors were honoured by the Chancellor. NSU Registrar Commander C. Venkateswar, deans and faculty members took part in the convocation.

