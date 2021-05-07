Expert sounds caution on CBSE syllabus

SRIKAKULAM

07 May 2021 00:15 IST

Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation State former president and All India Federation of Educational Associations’ Council member Sannasetti Rajasekhar on Thursday said that training for existing teachers and appointment of more qualified teachers was needed before the introduction of syllabus of the Central Board of Secondary Education in A.P. government schools from the next academic year.

“The government should adopt a cautious approach with regard to the CBSE syllabus since many students are from the Telugu medium background. The teachers were also trained in Telugu medium and they need sufficient time to get used to the new methods.

“Without taking measures to improve basic standards and grasping power of students, introduction of the CBSE syllabus would become a burden for them. It has to be done with the prior consultation of all academicians, representatives of teachers’ associations and representatives of opposition parties. Otherwise, students will suffer,” he added.

