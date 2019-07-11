Expert panel visits Polavaram dam site

The high-power expert committee constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government to look into irregularities, if any, in the construction of the Polavaram multipurpose project on Wednesday visited the dam site under the leadership of committee chairman and former Engineer-in-Chief P. Subbaraya Sarma.

Mr. Sarma, along with other members of the committee and former E-in-Cs L. Narayana Reddy, Raymond Peter, former Chief Engineer Abdul Basheer, inspected the spillway, the spill channel, twin tunnels and the making of the radial gates.

The visit of the experts assumed significance as the flood water began flowing over the incomplete cofferdam built to protect the Earth-Cum-Rock-Filled Dam across the main section of the river.

The cofferdam was built up to 35 ft above mean sea level.

The team then got on to to a barge and braved the flood water to have a close look at the cofferdam that got inundated by the flood waters.

The experts interacted with the Polavaram Project Chief Engineer V. Sridhar and elicited the required information.

The committee members crossed the river in the barge and inspected the works on the East Godavari district side.

The flood in the river at the dam site crossed one lakh cusecs mark over the day, Irrigation Department sources said.