Expert panel to review healthcare status

The State government on Thursday issued orders constituting an expert committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the status of healthcare in the State.

The committee will review the healthcare programmes currently in operation, and recommend an integrated action plan for time-bound implementation of the Universal Health Care (UHC) services to all citizens of the State.

The constitution of the committee is said to be a step towards to revitalising the health system to ensure UHC through the YSR Aarogyasri / Quality Health for All programmes.

Committee chairperson

The committee will be headed by retired IAS officer K. Sujatha Rao. Its members are Hyderabad-based doctors Bhumireddy Chandrasekhar Reddy (neurologist); B. Sambasiva Reddy (neurosurgeon); Kasireddy Sateesh Kumar Reddy; and Secunderabad-based Simhadri Chandrasekhar Rao; and Dutta Ramachandra Rao of Hanuman Junction in Krishna district.

The heads of departments of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, and the Vice-Chancellor of NTR University of Health Sciences will be part-time members.

Principal Secretary (HM&FW Department) will act as convenor of the committee.

The government has permitted the committee chairperson to co-opt any professional member.

The committee will make recommendations for ensuring quality healthcare services to all the citizens of Andhra Pradesh within a reasonable time-frame. It will also undertake a comprehensive review of the existing health system – public, private, AYUSH, and informal.

Focus, however, will be on the government-financed healthcare institutions and programmes. The committee will analyse the strengths, weaknesses and opportunities, and provide a roadmap for achieving UHC for citizens of the State.

The committee will also make recommendations for strengthening the primary healthcare, with due attention on the role and responsibilities of the ASHA workers, sub-centres, Primary Health Centres, citizen health cards, urban health system, integration of ‘104’ services, referral services, etc.

The government has also asked the committee to review the status of the secondary, tertiary and advanced healthcare facilities in the State.

YSR Aarogyasri

The government also issued orders renaming Dr. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Vaidya Seva as YSR Aarogyasri.

The health insurance scheme was launched by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the combined State in 2007. It was initially named as Rajiv Aarogyasri. The TDP, after coming to power in 2014, renamed it as NTR Vaidya Seva.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a review meeting in first week of June, ordered that a committee be constituted for undertaking a complete revamp of the services in government hospitals and announced the re-naming of the scheme as YSR Aarogyasri.