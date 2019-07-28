Expert panel to finalise design of LI scheme for Palnadu

Minister for Transport and Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has promised that the water woes of Palnadu would be resolved soon with the construction of Varekepudisila Lift Irrigation project and the expansion of Bugga Vagu.

Speaking at the District Development Review Committee (DDRC) meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Venkataramaiah said an expert committee would be formed soon to finalise the design of the scheme which could stabilise irrigation for more than 1.70 lakh acres in Macherla, Vinukonda and Gurazala assembly segments.

Responding to the pleas by Macherla MLA and Chief Whip Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and Bolla Brahma Naidu (Vinukonda), the Minister promised that he would facilitate a meeting with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the coming week.

The State government was also planning modernisation of the Krishna Western Delta channel, expansion of Bugga Vagu and would form an expert committee for widening of the Guntur Channel.

With most of the MLAs expressing concern over lack of sufficient irrigation facilities, the Minister said that an action taken report should be tabled soon by the Irrigation Department.

Probe into Neeru-Chettu works

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy highlighted the blatant encroachments along the Buckingham Channel while MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu pointed out that the earthen canal bunds had been weakened by illegal digging of soil under Neeru-Chettu scheme.

The Minister, while responding to MLA’s plea, said that an inquiry was under way to ‘unearth the irregularities’ in the Neeru-Chettu scheme.

The series of farmer suicides was also highlighted by MLAs. Responding to their concerns, Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) report was being taken into consideration to confirm the death of farmers.

He said that he had asked the banks to set a target of disbursing ₹1,100 crore to tenant farmers afresh. Each farmer would be given a Loan Eligibility Card (LEC).

Minister for Home Mekathoti Sucharita, Minister for Fisheries and Marketing Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, MLAs, Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Shrikesh B. Lathkar were present.