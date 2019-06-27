Expert panel on RTC merger takes stock of situation

Members of the expert committee constituted to study the modalities for merger of the A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) with the government met for the first time at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

This being the first round of talks, the expert panel, headed by C. Anjaneya, a former IPS officer who also worked as Managing Director of the RTC, took stock of the situation.

APSRTC Managing Director N.V. Surendra Babu and ED (Administration) A. Koteswara Rao made a presentation on the financial fragility of the corporation.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, experts in the field of renewable energy and transport sectors V. Bhaktavatsalam and Sudarshan Padam respectively, were among those who attended the meeting.

Meet Jagan

The committee members then met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reiterated his commitment to the cause of the RTC workers. He was learnt to have asked the committee to work out modalities to make the corporation workers part of the government.

On Thursday, the committee members would meet leaders of all unions in the APSRTC to get a first hand account of their problems.

Litmus test

The merger of the public transport giant will be a litmus test for the committee as it has accumulated revenue losses to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees. The task at hand is to find out ways for smooth transition of the transport body, without disturbing its services to the public.

The panel members are expected to submit their report on in three months.