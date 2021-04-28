Expert panel formed to strengthen power sector

The committee to review manpower planning policy

The State government has constituted an expert committee comprising Justice Krishna Mohan Reddy (retired), Nagaraja Swamy, Director Grid, A.P. Transco (retired) and Usha Ramachandran, a Professor of the Administrative Staff College of India to suggest measures for self-sustenance of the energy sector.

A G.O. (Rt No.1126) in this regard was issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Wednesday.

Aggregate loss

The G.O. stated that the power sector was struggling with an aggregate loss incurred by DISCOMs amounting to nearly ₹30,000 crore, a sectoral debt outstanding of ₹80,000 crore and high industrial tariffs.

Besides, the power distribution companies are also suffering from various human resources issues that have been brought to the government’s notice by the lenders and stakeholders.

The Government Order also mentioned that the operation of the power distribution companies in the Stsate in an efficient manner ensured that the consumers were not burdened with high tariffs, the public finances of the State were not strained by their (companies) sub-optimal performance and most importantly, the government was able to allocate its limited resources to the most deserving among the competing needs.

Manpower planning

The committee has been tasked with undertaking a comprehensive review of the manpower planning policy in all the companies in the sector by benchmarking with progressive States.

The expert committee also bring out the legal and financial implications, apart from making appropriate recommendations for strengthening the power sector, the Government Order added.