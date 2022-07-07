Expert imparts training to Fire personnel in swimming, physical fitness

The fire department personnel being trained in physical fitness in Anantapur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

July 07, 2022 03:05 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department have begun a refresher training programme for its 150 staff members in Anantapur district with a two-day session in physical fitness and swimming.

A two-day course involving 35 personnel from the Anantapur station were trained in some special techniques in swimming at Pandameru stream near Rapthadu by a swimming expert Waheed. District Fire Officer V. Srinivasa Reddy told The Hindu that all 150 personnel from six fire stations in the district would be trained in these new techniques to navigate in the water while performing rescue operations.

“Keeping fit is the mantra for effective work on the ground, hence some improvised techniques were told to the personnel on the large office campus opposite Government General Hospital using some available Lorry Tires and other equipment to improve the stamina of the people,” he explained. The two-day course that concluded on Wednesday has given some insights into the way the personnel must remain agile even when there was no work and also with Monsoon season in full swing, the Fire Department fire officers/staff must be prepared for any eventuality, he added.

Such training programmes would be conducted at all remaining stations for two days each.