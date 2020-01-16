Expert help at hand for budding shuttlers

For a city that has produced many badminton players, dearth of quality coaching facilities has been forcing many to move to bigger cities such as Hyderabad.

Guntur has produced many champions, including Kidambi Srikanth, who is now a world champion. He had practised on the wooden courts at NTR Municipal Stadium.

But now, thanks to an initiative of the Gujjula Srikanth Badminton Academy and Guntur Club on Palakaluru Road, young players can look forward to world-class coaching facilities in the city. Badminton champion and international coach Martina Krocova from the Czech Republic, will be at Guntur Club for the next 15 days to train young and promising shuttle badminton players.

Sudhakar Reddy, a champion international player from Guntur, and a coach who had trained the likes of Srikanth, died of a heart stroke in 2019, and in his memory, his wife Savithri started a badminton academy in the city in November last. Over 40 players are being trained in the academy.

“Sudhakar Reddy had a natural style of playing badminton and he was also a fitness freak, who used to go to Europe for summer coaching camps every year. We want to continue his legacy of producing world-class shuttle badminton players,’’ said Dr. Savithri. Coaching would continue in the academy after the special coaching classes.

Vast experience

Ms. Martina began her career in 2002 and has been coaching for the last 16 years. She, with her husband, Lukas Kroc, started an international badminton academy in Prague and has experience with leading junior players and training them in Malta, Serbia, Denmark, Italy and Poland. She has also worked with leading international coaches such as Mao Hong (China), Hendra Fitraiadi (Indonesia), Csaba Hamza (Italy) and Sudhakar Reddy.

“Shuttle badminton is a wonderful sport and Indian players have done very well in the last 20 years. Indian players are focused, strong on court and give a lot of importance to fitness. I am excited to be here,’’ said Ms. Martina.