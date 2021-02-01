Expert cautions against frackingmethod to explore oil, natural gas

Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT-Hyderabad) chief scientist (retired) K. Babu Rao has observed that fracking method to be adopted by the Vedanta group to explore oil and natural gas in Kaza block of Krishna district will be disastrous and lead to the ecological imbalance in the fertile region.
Vedanta Limited (Cairn Oil & Gas Division) has proposed to drill 35 hydrocarbon wells in the eastern Krishna district to produce 30,000 barrels of oil per day and 30 million metric standard cubic feet of natural gas. The ₹650-crore project is supposed to be commenced in 2021.
At an awareness meeting attended by farmers from the affected area, including Machilipatnam, Movva, Guduru and Pamarru, Mr. Babu Rao reminded that the fracking method had caused land subsidence in East Godavari district. Human Rights Forum (Andhra Pradesh) conducted the meeting here on Sunday.
Addressing the farmers, Mr. Babu Rao warned: “If the oil and natural gas exploration is allowed in the eastern Krishna, it will disturb the fertile area.”
Demo presented
Andhra University geology professor (retired) K. Krishna Rao presented a demonstration on the adverse impact on the land due to the fracking method.
Krishna district HRF convener P. Amareswara Rao and Krishna Zilla Paryavarana Parirakshna Samithi member Ch. Rama Krishna also spoke.
Farmers from the affected areas took out a tractor rally against the project and arrived the meeting venue by tractors.
