Expert calls for steps to curb carbon emissions

“Global heating and climate heating are the two terms which are being heard now. We need to act fast to protect our environment to avoid the consequence of global burning and climate burning,” said former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma at a seminar on climate change here on Thursday. The seminar was organised by Paryavarana Margadarsi Vaisakhi.

According to him, the global surface temperatures are increasing rapidly due to human activities inducing global climate change and people need to curb the carbon emissions as much as possible. “At present, 1,039 cities in 18 countries globally declared a ‘Climate Emergency’. We should all stand up and do our bit to protect our environment,” said Mr. Sarma.

K.S. Chalam, former vice-chancellor of Dravidian University, said that scientists clearly predict that increase of carbon dioxide in atmosphere would create weather imbalances, which would result in frequent natural calamities.

“The content of oxygen is gradually reducing in our atmosphere due to anthropogenic climate change. In 2008, a study by the NASA and Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) mentioned Visakhapatnam among the port cities as vulnerable to climate extremes,” he said. Prof. V. Balamohandas, former vice-chancellor, Acharya Nagarjuna University, said that climate change was posing great risk to coastal zones.

“River deltas, beaches, estuaries and lagoons are considered particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. As per the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report of 2014, from the past 30 years, the intensity of cyclones has increased after the monsoon,” he said.

E.U.B. Reddi, former Head of the Department of Environment Sciences, Andhra University, pointed out that concentration of carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere is constantly changing. “It changes from season to season as plants grow and die, with higher concentrations in the winter and lower amounts in the summer,” he said.