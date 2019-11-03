Experimental plays to set the tone at theatre festival in city

Cultural organisation ‘Rasagjna’ will hold its fifth national, multi-lingual theatre festival at Kalabharati Auditorium from November 5 to 8. The festival will commence at 6.30 p.m. every day, and entry will be free, organisers said.

Eight avant-garde plays — two on each of the four days — will be staged during the festival.

‘Maidanam’, a Telugu play written by Chalam, and ‘Barbareek’, a Bagheli language play written by Narendra Bahadur, will be enacted on the first day.

‘Manteswami Katha Prasanga’ (Kannada, H.S. Shiva Prakash) and ‘Buddhimati Ki Bhains’ (Hindi, Mahendra Malangia) will be performed on the second day.

‘Tax Free’ (Hindi, Chandra Sekhar Fansalkar) and ‘Srustiloni Chivari Manavudu’ (Telugu, Dharmaveer Bharati) will be staged on the third day.

‘Telugu Bhasha Prasthanam (directed by Swatantra Bharati Ramesh) and ‘Taledanda’ (Kannada, Girish Karnad) will be performed on the concluding day.

Efforts lauded

Releasing a logo and the poster of the programme on Saturday, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao praised the efforts of Rasagjna Samskrutika Seva Samstha founder and festival director Vempali Trinadha Rao in organising the festival every year and bringing experimental theatre to the city.

Acting guru ‘Starmaker’ Satyanand said that the festival has become a trendsetter of sorts in the State’s theatre scene.

Dr. Trinadha Rao said that the plays were selected by an expert committee and those staging them were trained in the craft at Central Universities and the National School of Drama.