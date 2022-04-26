Expedite works relating to Housing, Nadu-Nedu: Jagan

CM holds videoconference with Collectors an SPs

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the decision to restructure districts has been taken to facilitate better administration, ensure better access to people and ensure more responsiveness to people’s problems.

“The Collectors and SPs of 26 districts should remember that they are public servants and not bosses. They should show empathy to people,” Mr. Jagan said during a video conference with Collectors and SPs of the 26 districts.

The Chief minister touched upon various issues including NREGS, housing, Jagananna Sashawata Bhoo Hakku, roads and Nadu-Nedu works.

On the ongoing NREGS works, Mr. Jagan said the Collectors should ensure that 60% of works should be completed within three months. In April, a target of achievement 250 lakh man-days had been set, of which 185 lakh man-days had been completed.

“Ensure that every month 25 lakh man-days are achieved, and Collectors should monitor the works on a daily basis. The PR and RD officials are working overtime to get funds sanctioned from the Centre. The Collectors should appoint a nodal officer to ensure smooth supply of cement, and a control room should be set up to monitor supply of cement, sand while ensuring works under Nadu-Nedu are completed. Ensure that the works relating to 4,545 digital libraries are completed,” Mr. Jagan said.

Housing

On housing, the Chief Minister said that ₹13,000 crore was being spent on house construction, which would ensure growth in GSDP and economic development of the districts. In the first phase, a target of completing 15.6 lakh houses had been set, of which 42,639 houses were in court litigation.

Under option, the State government was providing 1.23 lakh house site pattas in Visakhapatnam and on the same day, the government was commencing 1.79 lakh houses under PMAY-YSR Grameena housing scheme., he said.

“Under the housing scheme, we are providing 21.4 lakh houses in three phases, which is the biggest exercise of its kind ever in the history of the State. I would ask the Collectors to ensure that water and power are provided at the layouts. We will also reward public representatives who have shown enthusiasm in the construction of houses,” said Mr. Jagan.

The Chief Minister said the Collectors and JCs would be graded according to their performances in seven parameters, including housing, Nadu-Nedu in schools and hospitals, SDG goals, Spandana grievance redressal mechanism, NREGS works, and functioning of ward and village secretariats.

On Jagananna Sampoorna Bhoo Hakku scheme, Mr. Jagan said all pending registrations should be completed by May 31. Bankers should be encouraged to provide loan of ₹3 lakh, he said.

The resurvey and resettlement programme was going ahead with brisk pace and the project is set to be completed in 14,000 villages across the State. The purification of land records was also being done, and by November 30, the ORI data of 5,200 villages would be completed and by December, the ORI data of 5,700 villages would be completed, he said.

On the Road laying works, the Chief Minister said that road works relating to 8,000 km were being taken up with ₹2,500 crore, and pending bills to the tune of ₹800 crore had been cleared.

The State government had spent ₹16,000 crore on health sector and ₹16,000 crore under Naadu-Needu scheme.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Budi Mutyala Naidu, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, CCLS G. Sai Prasad and other officials were present.