Expedite work on irrigation projects in Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh govt. urged

November 30, 2022 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - ANANTAPUR/NANDYAL

People’s organisations working in Rayalaseema on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s observations on the Andhra Pradesh capital issue and sought the Centre, State government and Opposition parties to ensure development of the region.

Expressing happiness, Anantapur-based Abhivrudhi Vikendrikanarana Sadhana Samithi leaders garlanded the statues of Pappuru Ramacharyulu, near the District Judge Quarters, and Kalluru Subba Rao, who had represented Anantapur district at the Sri Bagh Pact signed on November 16, 1937.

They read out a list of developmental activities to be taken up in Rayalaseema region, and in Anantapur in particular, which include completion of Irrigation projects.

Meanwhile, at Alaganuru in Nandyal district, the Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi members visited the village where the weir had collapsed, and demanded immediate initiation of work on restoring the same.

Samithi president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy urged the State government to begin construction work on irrigation projects immediately to fast-track the region’s development.

Construction on the Alaganuru Project, initiated in 1985, was completed in 2005, but from 2017 onwards, the weir began to sink and now not a drop of water can be stored in that, he pointed out.

The region does not get its share of Krishna water even after 8 years of the enactment of the A.P. Reorganisation Act due to the non-completion of the projects on the river.

