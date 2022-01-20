Expedite work on digital libraries: Jagan

The facilities should cater to work-from-home requirements, he says

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to complete the first phase works on the digital libraries project by June-end.

In a review meeting to assess the progress in the project, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said digital libraries would facilitate ‘work from home’ system.

The libraries should be equipped with desktops, UPS and internet connection, proper tables and computer chairs, fans, tube lights and iron racks, he said and wanted the works to be expedited.

The officials informed him that in Phase-I, the target was to set up digital libraries in 4,530 villages across the State.

The net connectivity for the libraries would be completed by February, they said.

Minister for Energy and Science and Technology Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Chief Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Energy Secretary N. Srikant, APGENCO Managing Director B. Sridhar, Finance Secretary S.S. Rawat, Andhra Pradesh Technology Services Managing Director M. Nanda Kishore Reddy, AP State Fibernet Limited Managing Director Madhusudhan Reddy, Village and Ward Secretariats Department Director S.S. Mohan and other officials attended the meeting.