Expedite steps for including future skills training programme in curriculum: CM

January 13, 2024 - VIJAYAWADA:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Education Department officials to expedite steps for including the future skills training programme in school curriculum.

At a review meeting on the Education Department held at the Camp Office at Tadepalli near here on Friday, the Chief Minister told the officials to create awareness on financial literacy also as part of the future skills training so that students would develop clear idea on financial planning.

Officials explained that steps were being taken to impart training in future skills on students of classes VIII and above and the subject for the first semester has been developed.

Students of every three schools would be trained by one future skills expert, officials said adding that they had identified 2,066 future skills experts in different engineering colleges and they were also paid honorary salaries.

Officials said that arrangements were under way to train school teachers in teaching of IB (International Baccalaureate) subjects from next academic year and all staff members including teachers, MEOs and DEOs would be trained by the IB experts.

The IB subjects would be introduced from Class 1 from the academic year 2025-26 and joint certificates would be given by the schools and IB.

The State Government would sign the MoU with the IB representatives on Jan 31 on the training to be given to the teachers, they said.

