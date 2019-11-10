Expedite probe into 5-year-old’s murder: women’s panel chief

Andhra Pradesh State Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma on Saturday said that the accused in the murder of 5-year-old Varshini in Madanapalle division would be brought to book and all the modern methods of investigation would be grounded to pin down the culprit.

She called on the parents of the deceased girl at their residence at Guttapalem village of B. Kothakota mandal.

The girl was brutally murdered by an unidentified person after lifting her away from a marriage hall at Angallu village near Madanapalle on Thursday night.

The girl’s body with abrasions was recovered from the bushes. The family was there attending a marriage reception.

‘Why delay?’

The Madanapalle rural police briefed Ms. Padma about the progress of the investigation. She asked why the police had delayed action in the case, though they had watched the CC camera footage at the marriage hall even before the murder of the girl was detected.

The police responded that the manner in which the abductor had lured the girl, as seen in the video footage, suggested that the accused was proficient in such chilling crimes.

Ms. Padma spoke to the Anantapur range police authorities and sought their intervention to solve the case at the earliest by deploying the latest technology and forensic methods.