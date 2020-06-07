Expedite hiring of ‘special’ teachers, State govt. urged

VIJAYAWADA

‘Recruitment yet to begin even after a year of exams being held’

Members of the ‘Special’ DSC 2019, under Inclusive Education for Disabled at Secondary Stage (IEDSS), have urged the State Government to take immediate measures for complete release of their examination results and appoint qualified candidates to the 860 vacant posts.

In a statement, State president of the Special Teachers’ Association M. Veeraiah Naik said the government had issued a notification to fill the posts of school assistants with ‘special’ teachers in February 2019, after which the Department of Education conducted the examinations in June. However, the recruitment process was yet to begin even after a year and four months of the completion of the process of the verification of service certificates, he said.

Mr. Naik said that the association had made many representations to Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh but it did not serve any purpose. When they approached the Commissioner of School Education, he expressed helplessness citing court litigation.

The IEDSS move was initiated in 2009 with an aim to impart quality education to students with special needs in Classes IX and X. It was unfortunate that the vacant posts were not filled even in 2020, he said.

The candidates have been waiting endlessly for recruitment. Even though the court issue was resolved three months ago, nothing has been done so far to ensure justice to the 3,600 candidates left in the lurch, he added.

There are 860 School Assistant (Special Teacher) posts in schools located in 664 mandals, created for the benefit of the hearing impaired, visually impaired and mentally challenged students.

Mr. Naik urged authorities to declare complete results, announce the merit list and hand over appointment orders to the qualified candidates.