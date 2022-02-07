Expedite farm infra projects, directs CM

Concerted efforts needed to increase farmers’ income, he says

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure significant progress in agriculture infrastructure projects taken up at a cost of ₹16,230 crore. He said due priority should be given to construction of warehouses, and organic and natural farming.

The Chief Minister said the objective of the infrastructure projects was to help increase farmers’ incomes, and a concerted effort should be made to achieve the same.

In a review meeting on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said attention should be paid to raising funds for setting up drying platforms, primary processing centres, providing assaying equipment, enabling farmers to make the best use of electronic marketing platforms, creating mega custom hiring hubs, improving amenities in the aquaculture sector and the construction of fishing harbours and fish landing centres.

He suggested that a custom hiring centre for organic farming should be set up at the Rythu Bharosa Kendra level by next year, and better returns ensured for organic farm products by making necessary policy interventions.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that they had almost completed land acquisition for the construction of 1,165 warehouses and works began at 278 locations. Equipment for measuring weight and moisture were being made available to prevent the cheating of farmers. Seeds and millet primary processing centres were being established at 33 locations and they would be ready by Kharif 2022.

Milk procurement

Officials further said 28,00,502 litres of milk was being collected per month in about 1,100 villages under ‘Jagananna Palavelluva’ scheme. So far, a sum of ₹86.58 crore had been paid to farmers. Amul would start collecting milk in Visakhapatnam district next month and open dairy product units in Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts soon.

State Agriculture Mission Vice Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and Special Chief Secretaries Poonam Malakondaiah (Agriculture) and Karikal Valaven and other officials were present.